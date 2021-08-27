Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

