Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. 1,085,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $289.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.