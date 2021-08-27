Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,626 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. 1,299,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

