Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.