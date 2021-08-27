Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cummins by 39.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 907.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

CMI stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. 1,251,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,598. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.