Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $39.20

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $41.15. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.