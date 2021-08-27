Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 140,619 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,619 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.03 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

