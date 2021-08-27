Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,280 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group comprises 2.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of SB Financial Group worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

