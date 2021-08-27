Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,212 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of First Community worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 60.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

