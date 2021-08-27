Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp makes up 3.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Timberland Bancorp worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

