Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of First National worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FXNC opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

