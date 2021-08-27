Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $9,217,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

