Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $829.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

