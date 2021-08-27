Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $5,401,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 882,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 151,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

