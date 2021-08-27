Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,294 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $45,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,693.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

