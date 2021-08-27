CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

