CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 204,007 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.