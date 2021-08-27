D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

