DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS) Trading 0.2% Higher

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DALS)

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

