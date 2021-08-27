Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

