Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122,355 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.70% of Danaher worth $1,334,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.