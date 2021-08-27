Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.
Danakali Company Profile
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.