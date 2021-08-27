Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

