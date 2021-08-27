Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 292.8% from the July 29th total of 300,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $83.26 on Friday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.31.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

