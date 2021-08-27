Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €62.14 ($73.11) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €60.60. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.