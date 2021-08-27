Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 850,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

