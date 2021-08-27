Databroker Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $8,506.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

