Datamine Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $426,895.70 and $14,573.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00410699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.58 or 0.01064734 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,235 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

