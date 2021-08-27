Datamine Price Hits $0.10 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Datamine has a total market cap of $438,421.94 and approximately $14,920.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00397827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.49 or 0.01056287 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,235 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

