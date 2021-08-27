Datum Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Datum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $34,955.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

