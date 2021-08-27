Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.