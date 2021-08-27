Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised to Buy at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.41.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

