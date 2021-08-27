Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $36.58

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $38.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 6,436 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

