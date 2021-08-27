David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegion alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.49. 355,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.