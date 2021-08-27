David Linetsky Sells 500 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,362. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

