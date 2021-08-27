DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.09. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

