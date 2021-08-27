Decentral Games Market Capitalization Reaches $108.83 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $108.83 million and $6.85 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $354.79 or 0.00723284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,728 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

