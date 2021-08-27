Deeper Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and $2.78 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00124471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00154436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,422.87 or 1.00922160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01044814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.37 or 0.06730601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

