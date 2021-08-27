DeepOnion Price Down 8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $593.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00036470 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00037627 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,549,570 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

