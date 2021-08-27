DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00128288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00153335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.60 or 0.98121181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00995553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06656241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,695 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

