DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $248,517.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.