DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00153423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.13 or 1.00030742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.01016839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.42 or 0.06578787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.