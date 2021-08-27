DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Tops $23.35 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and $164,426.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.