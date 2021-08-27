DEJAVE Price Tops $312.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $312.00 or 0.00646996 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $822,125.58 and $3,520.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00153858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.72 or 1.00239619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.01034309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.77 or 0.06720365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars.

