Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €119.25 ($140.29) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

