Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €119.25 ($140.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

