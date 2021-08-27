Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $145,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of DELL traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

