Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

