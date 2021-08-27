Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.76.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
