Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.48. 50,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

