Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $101.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.