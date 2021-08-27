DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

